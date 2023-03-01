Supercomputer delivers verdict on League Two's automatic promotion race a Mansfield Town, Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Stevenage prepare to battle it out
It was another interesting night of action in League Two last night.
Stevenage put their wobble behind them with a fine win at AFC Wimbledon, while Bradford City did their hopes no harm with a win at Gillingham.
Salford City dropped points at Barrow, while Northampton did the same with a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.
Crawley remain in the drop zone with a defeat at Tranmere Rovers.
Here’s how those results have influenced the supercomputer’s prediction on how League Two will finish.
