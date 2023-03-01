It was another interesting night of action in League Two last night.

Stevenage put their wobble behind them with a fine win at AFC Wimbledon, while Bradford City did their hopes no harm with a win at Gillingham.

Salford City dropped points at Barrow, while Northampton did the same with a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

Crawley remain in the drop zone with a defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

Here’s how those results have influenced the supercomputer’s prediction on how League Two will finish.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+28) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+22) Win the league: 14% Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 30%

3 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 48%

4 . Northampton Town - 77pts (+19) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 50%