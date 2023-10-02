Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fenmen had rattled in 18 goals in their previous three home games and boasted the league’s top scorer in their ranks.

The Wood made three changes with Marley Grant, Ethan Wiesztort and Ricky Starbuck all recalled.

Sherwood almost scored in the opening minute of the game.

Sherwood man of the match Jamie York.

A free kick delivered long by Jobe Shaw found the head of Kieran Knight, his flick released Craig Westcarr whose shot was well saved by Daneil George in the Wisbech goal.

Town responded, winning a couple of corner kicks, Max Matless firing a shot that was deflected over the bar being the only effort.

On nine minutes, Jamie York was penalised, giving away a free kick 30 yards from goal in a central position that top scorer Toby Allen lined up, his effort not beating the defensive wall. The Wood immediately went close, Westcarr’s effort after good work by Wiesztort and Robson created the chance that brought a corner kick and York’s delivery was met on the volley by Knight whose fierce volley went just over the bar.

Sherwood went close on 17 minutes, Shaw finding the lively Wiesztort breaking the lines, his right footed effort was parried around the post by George.

But on 20 minutes the Wood took a deserved lead, Marley Grant cutting back to deliver right footed from the left side, Wiesztort arriving to head home from a central position.

From the restart, Sherwood almost scored again, superb play by York releasing Grant who in turn fed Westcarr, but Town goalkeeper George again denied him with a good save.

The home side responded a minute later after a poor clearance by Wood goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley gave Sirindile Sisa Tutulwana a chance on goal, his effort well smothered by Kinnerley, atoning for his error.

On 33 minutes a good move down the left by Wisbech saw a good cross by Amir Ward finger tipped away by Kinnerley.

Sherwood went very close just two minutes later, Craig Westcarr’s effort crashing against the crossbar after being played in by Wiesztort.

However, on 37 minutes, Westcarr was not to be denied, Grant involved before Westcarr eventually got his goal, his cross-shot deflected into the net.

Like London buses, a second arrived just four minutes later, Westcarr latching onto Starbuck’s pass and scoring low past George for a 3-0 interval lead.

The second half saw the home side start with renewed vigour, pushing the Wood deeper. Sherwood, well marshalled by Shaw and the experienced Jake Wright remained relatively comfortable, Kinnerley remaining untroubled in goal.

On 54 minutes, Grant managed to break down the right-hand side, his effort on goal falling to Knight before the referee intervened, awarding a free kick to Wisbech.

Immediately Grant was involved again, Wiesztort and Ewan Robson combining to release Grant who opted to shoot when maybe a pass was the better option.

After an uneventful 10 minutes, Kieran Knight was next to try his luck, outpacing the defence following a long ball, his effort rather pulled wide.

Wood manager Wayne Savage made a flurry of changes, all five substitutes being used.

Once Sherwood had resettled, Will Norcross and Ethan Wiesztort combined with a lovely one-two on the left wing which ended with Norcross snatching at his shot when he had more time, his effort well wide of goal.