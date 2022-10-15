Swan netted a rare header on 82 minutes to sink visiting Walsall 2-1 and mark his return from illness in style.

But he was full of praise for the superb cross from Lucas Akins that set him up.

“It is always a good feeling to come on and score a winner – especially so late in the game. But the most important thing was that we won the game,” said Swan.

Will Swan celebrates his winner - Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The cross from Lucas was inch-perfect, just over the first man but not long enough to reach the second man. There wasn't much I had to do. I had to jump but it was right on my head, so it was easy thanks to Lucas.

“It just sat up nicely for me to just squeeze in the middle and head it home. I don't score many headers so it's an unusual feeling for me to head one in.

“It would have been frustrating to draw as I think we played the better football through the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We started the season slowly but we are now seven games unbeaten and looking really good.”

On his recent illness, he said: “I am climbing back towards 100 per cent and feeling much better.