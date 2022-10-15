Super sub Swan marks return from illness with late winner for Mansfield Town
Forest loanee striker Will Swan was delighted to snatch a late victory for Mansfield Town this afternoon after coming off the bench.
Swan netted a rare header on 82 minutes to sink visiting Walsall 2-1 and mark his return from illness in style.
But he was full of praise for the superb cross from Lucas Akins that set him up.
“It is always a good feeling to come on and score a winner – especially so late in the game. But the most important thing was that we won the game,” said Swan.
“The cross from Lucas was inch-perfect, just over the first man but not long enough to reach the second man. There wasn't much I had to do. I had to jump but it was right on my head, so it was easy thanks to Lucas.
“It just sat up nicely for me to just squeeze in the middle and head it home. I don't score many headers so it's an unusual feeling for me to head one in.
“It would have been frustrating to draw as I think we played the better football through the game.
“We started the season slowly but we are now seven games unbeaten and looking really good.”
On his recent illness, he said: “I am climbing back towards 100 per cent and feeling much better.
“It has been managed well. I felt better days before I actually came back. But you don't want to come in and spread something if it's contagious. So I had to meet a certain criteria before I was allowed back in.”