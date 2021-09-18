Super sub Danny Johnson rescues draw for Mansfield Town against Rochdale

Mansfield Town forward Rhys Oates battles with Rochdale defender Jeriel Dorsett. Pic Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

It looked like Mansfield were slipping to a sixth straight defeat after Danny Cashman put Rochdale ahead five minutes into the second half.

It was yet another defensive goal to forget after a blunder from Kellan Gordon allowed the visitors in.

But Johnson made the perfect impact as sub when he slotted home from Ollie Clarke’s cutback on 73 minutes - less than three minutes after entering the pitch.

It was a match in which Stags started brightly, harrying their opponents and coming out top in the 50/50 exchanges.

But they failed to create any clear cut opportunities during a first half of few clear openings.

It seemed to be heading to an inevitable, and all too familiar outcome, when Cashman put the visitors in charge.

But Stags showed character when needed to battle back and crucially end the increasing winless run.

Rhys Oates had a long range shot blocked by Aaron Morley on eight minutes as Stags enjoyed an encouraging start.

Jake Beesley looped a header just over from Morley’s cross on 14 minutes.

Farrend Rawson did well to clear a dangerous cross from Jeriel Dorsett after he beat his man to the byline

Beesley failed to turn a Morley cross after he beat the offside trap on 22 minutes

Stephen McLaughlin forced the keeper into an easy save with a long range effort three minutes later.

George Lapslie tracked back well on 29 minutes to prevent Beesley getting through on goal.

The game then went through a disjointed spell with injuries and offsides disrupting the rhythm.

Oates was just unable to get on the end of a Jordan Bowery cross in stoppage time at the back post.

Max Taylor headed a corner over from just three yards out three minutes into the second half.

Danny Cashman fired Rochdale ahead on 50 minutes after Matty Dunn took full advantage of a blunder by Kellan Gordon to pick him out.

Bowery curled a shot wide after a Mansfield counter-attack on 54 minutes.

It was a rare moment of response from Stags with the goal appearing to knock the stuffing out of them.

Maris had a powerful shot blocked by O’Connell on 65 minutes as Mansfield looked to fire some momentum.

And they found the perfect response when sub Johnson slotted home from close range on 73 minutes from Clarke’s cutback.

Bowery was unable to hit the target with an 88th minute header.

Coleman made a brilliant reaction save from Clarke a minute later as Stags were denied a late win.

Mansfield Town: Bishop, Gordon, Hewitt, Rawson, McLaughlin, Maris (Stirk 70), Oates (Johnson 70), O Clarke, Lapslie (Charsley 86), Hawkins, Bowery.

Subs not used: Shelvey, Burke, Sinclair, Law.

Rochdale: Coleman, Taylor, O'Connell (White 79), Dorsett (McNulty 45), Keohane, Morley, Dooley, Done, Newby (Odoh 57), Beesley, Cashman.

Subs not used: Lynch, Broadbent, Andrews, Kelly.