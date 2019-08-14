Sunderland boss reveals left-back frustrations while Portsmouth could offload injury prone Brynn Morris

The latest rumours doing the rounds in Sky Bet Leagues One and Two on Wednesday, August 14.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has revealed he missed out on as many as four left-backs last week following the closure of the Premier League and Championship window. (Various)

Portsmouth are considering offloading Brynn Morris, just eight months after his move from Shrewsbury Town due to ongoing injury problems. (Portsmouth News)

Bolton Wanderers are leading the chase for Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy, however their protracted takeover is slowing the move. (Leeds Live)

Ipswich Town are expected to step up their attempts to sign Millwall striker Tom Elliott after recovering from a knee injury. (South London Press)

Doncaster Rovers and Bristol Rovers both have made enquiries for Rangers winger Josh McPake, though face competition from St Johnstone and Ross County. (Football Insider)

Scunthorpe United are on the verge of signing Shrewsbury Town winger Abo Eisa, a player boss Paul Hurst signed 18 months ago. (Scunthorpe Live)

Ironsmanager Paul Hurst is also hopeful of signing a striker before the weekend. (BBC Humberside)

Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has been training with League Two side Newport County as he searches for a new club. (Daily Mirror)