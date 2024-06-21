Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday June 21.
1. Lewis Bate
Stockport County have signed midfielder Lewis Bate from Leeds United. The 21-year-old was released by the Whites at the end of the 2023/24 season, three years after he joined the club from Chelsea. A former England youth international, Bate was once deemed among the brightest prospects at Elland Road.Photo: AFP via Getty Images
2. Charlie Webster
Burton Albion have signed midfielder Charlie Webster from Chelsea on a three-year contract. Charlie has been at Stamford Bridge since under-10 level and been a mainstay in the development squad since the age of 18, as well as featuring on the bench for the first team in a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford in December 2021.Photo: Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Ashley Fletcher has found himself a permanent club following his release by Watford and an uninspiring loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday (The Star). The former Manchester United academy player made 28 appearances for the Owls, on a temporary deal from Watford, but most of them were from the bench and Fletcher failed to score a competitive goal in a Wednesday shirt.Photo: Getty Images
4. Jordan Williams (Barnsley to Portsmouth)
Jordan Williams has signed for Portsmouth following his departure from Barnsley. The 24-year-old is Pompey’s first new addition of the summer after their promotion from League One last season. The right wing-back has signed a three-year at Fratton Park.Photo: Getty Images
