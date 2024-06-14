Summer transfer window live: All the latest EFL news as the transfer window opens - Friday June 14
Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news from across League One and Two for Friday June 14.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
Transfer window latest: Summer transfer window news from the EFL
Reaction
Harry Anderson
“It was frustrating not to be involved in those later games towards the end of the season because ultimately, the lads are in control of what’s going to happen in the future.
“I really enjoyed my time here; I played some really good football and I’m happy to be back.
“I got a couple of goals and some assists and contributed when I could.
“It was good to be back out there after such a long time for me being out.
More on the deal
The 27-year-old winger has penned a two-year deal with the U’s, having spent the second half of last season on loan, at the JobServe Community Stadium (Colchester Gazette)
Anderson, who was released by League One side Stevenage at the end of last season, has also previously played under Colchester management duo Danny and Nicky Cowley at Lincoln City and Braintree Town.
A new arrival at Colchester
Harry Anderson joins Colchester United on two-year deal
Reaction
Geraldo Bajrami
“It’s a good project to be a part of. The owners explained why they’ve picked Burton Albion, why they’ve invested in it, the playing style that they want to play, the type of players that they want to bring in, and it excited me – that’s why I’m here today,
Done deal
The Brewers have another signing, with Birmingham City academy product Geraldo Bajrami
Done deal
Winger Tomas Kalinauskas has joined Burton Albion ahead of the new season
Target for the Terriers
Huddersfield Town have made an offer to sign influential Charlton Athletic forward Alfie May, report Football League World.
The 30-year-old only arrived at The Valley last year, but he was a rare bright spot in an otherwise difficult season, as he managed 23 goals for Charlton.
Reaction
Paul Simpson, manager
"We're pleased Anton has agreed to stay with us. He will start pre-season training with us then we'll look at the potential of a loan move to get him some regular first-team football.
"He's now too old to play in our youth team as an overaged player, but he's someone we think will continue to develop and we're excited to see how that goes over the next 12 months."
New deal
There’s a new deal for this Carlisle youngster
Getting to know the new man
Ted Sharman-Lowe started his footballing life in the Academy of hometown club Leicester City before moving to Burton Albion as a 14-year-old.
He was signed by Chelsea in 2020 and made his senior debut when loaned back to Burton for the 20/21 season, with appearances in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.