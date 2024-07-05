Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday July 5.
1. Juninho Bacuna
Italian Serie B outfit Sassuolo are considering making a move for Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna this summer. The 26-year-old midfielder was a constant presence in the Birmingham team last season, scoring seven times in the Championship.Photo: Getty Images
2. Harrison Burrows
Preston North End have seen a bid rejected for Peterborough United wide man Harrison Burrows, the Lancashire Post understands. Reports emerged on Friday morning, linking the Lilywhites with a shock move for last season’s League One Player of the Year. And it’s believed that North End made an approach for the Posh star, but saw it knocked back. A return to the table and follow-up offer is now understood to be unlikely from Preston.Photo: Getty Images
3. Kyle Cameron
Notts County captain Kyle Cameron is closing in on a move to Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone, according to journalist Alan Nixon. The 27-year-old has been an ever-present for the Magpies since joining from Torquay United in 2021. He played a key role in their promotion from the National League in 2023, which earned the defender a new two-year deal.Photo: Getty Images
4. Jamie Donley
Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.Photo: Getty Images
