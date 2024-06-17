2 . Chris Conn-Clarke

Peterborough United are set to win the race to sign Altrincham playmaker Chris Conn-Clarke after a fee has been agreed between the two sides, as confirmed by journalist Alan Nixon. The 22-year-old returned to Altrincham last summer from Fleetwood Town, quickly establishing himself as one of the division’s best players and won the 2023/24 Player of the Season in the National League. Photo: Michael Regan