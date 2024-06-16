Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Sunday June 16.
1. Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe to Notts County)
Jacob Bedeau has signed for Notts County from Morecambe on a three year deal. In his time on the Lancashire coast, Bedeau racked up 61 League One appearances and another 43 in League Two before departing the club this summer. Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Tyreik Wright interest
Bradford City are looking to resign Tyreik Wright on loan once again from Plymouth Argyle, as per Alan Nixon via his Patreon page. The 22-year-old has featured for the Yorkshire club 32 times across two separate spells Photo: Dan Mullan
3. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City)
Birmingham City are close to agreeing a new deal with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, according to Birmingham Live. The League One side are closing in on a new deal for the 35-year-old striker after 330 appearances for the club over an eight-year period. Jutkiewicz’s contract was set to expire this summer, with question marks being raised over his future due to his age and lack of time remaining on his current deal. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Callum Connolly (Stockport County)
Stockport County have confirmed the signing of Callum Connolly on a two-year contract after his departure from Blackpool. The 26-year-old, who can operate in various midfield and defence positions, leaves the Seasiders following a stint that saw him make 104 appearances over three years. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
