Summer transfer business complete for Mansfield Town says boss Nigel Clough

Stags do have several injuries at the moment, but all bar one are short term and Clough said: “If it's only short term we will get through.

“We do have our eye on one or two forwards as it's mainly forward areas we are short. That's the only area if any at all.

“We had 62 shots in the first four games and if Oatesy (Rhys Oates) had put one or two in I don't think anyone would be mentioning it.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - squad complete for now.

“We have a few names and we have made one or two enquiries, depending on injuries. Nothing more.

“Jordan Bowery is now back from suspension. With Lucas Akins and Oli Hawkins out it does leave us a little bit light. But I think we still have enough.

“If another one or two went down then certainly we would.”

He added: “This is where under the loan system you used to be able to take players for a month and it would get you over that.

“Now you have to take them until January. So you have to pay for four months and it's a different prospect.

“We are very strong in midfield and we have got good cover at the back. Kellan Gordon has been a huge bonus back on the pitch earlier and more consistently than we thought he would be.

“We have got our 19 players now that we said we'd work with since we brought Anthony Hartigan in last week, so we will stick with that.

“I must mention Anthony as I think in his first two games he has been very good considering he's not done any pre-season at all. I have been very impressed so far.

“If someone is out longer term – Jason Law is the longest – then we will have a conversation about that. Apart from that there are no plans for any other signings.

“We did have one enquiry for one of our players last week but it doesn't really appeal to us. There was no bid, just a tentative enquiry.