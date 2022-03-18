Oates' goal was one of the best ever seen at the One Call Stadium.

Bursting forward with the ball and away from two opponents from midway inside your own half is one thing.

To finish off the rampaging run with a 20-yard piledriver is quite another and Oates accomplished that with some aplomb as Stags registered a ninth home win in a row.

Rhys Oates celebrates his stunner against Colchester.

Oates now has 10 league and cup goals plus a further six assists.

But Oates is up against some cracking finishes for the award.

One is from Colchester's Alan Judge on 1st November in the game against Rochdale.

The ball was bouncing harmlessly away from goal when Judge swivelled his 33-year-old hips and let fly with a looping, dipping shot of wicked pace and ferocity just under the bar.

Also in the running is Barrow's John Rooney with his finish against Hartlepool United on 8th February

Spectacular goals run in the Rooney family.

John’s contributions haven’t always shone, but the vision, impudence and breath-taking execution of this stunning 40-yarder certainly did.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on the official Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two twitter accounts.

Voting opens from 10am today (Friday) and closes on Monday, 21st March with winners announced on Friday, 25th March.