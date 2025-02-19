Stags on their way to a 1-0 defeat at Wrexham in November. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Struggling Mansfield Town again take on Hollywood moneybags Wrexham on Sunday afternoon with manager Nigel Clough hoping to finally get one over on their Welsh rivals.

Stags, without a win in their last nine games after the 3-0 home loss to Lincoln City on Tuesday, have not beaten Wrexham since the day they clinched promotion from the Conference in 2013.

Since then, the arrival of their Hollywood owners has seen the Red Dragons power up the divisions and in the January transfer window they shelled out a reported £2 million on Reading forward Sam Smith while Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez also came in for a big undisclosed fee on a reported £15,000 a week salary.

The Welshmen have been in fine form and could gain a third automatic promotion in a row, having come up with Stags last season in their second promotion in as many years.

“Not many have beaten them when you have those sort of resources behind you,” said Clough.

“It's very difficult. You saw the business they did in January and it was a real statement, smashing their record transfer fee.

“You add that to (Steven) Fletcher, (Paul) Mullin and the other strikers they have got and it means they have a really potent attacking threat now – more so than before.”

Mansfield have drawn once and lost three of their four recent clashes and Clough said: “Our recent games with them have been close – especially at Wrexham.

“We feel we have played well there the last couple of seasons and not got our rewards. They played well here in the FA Cup and we got back into it. And we had a 0-0 with them here in the league.

“So we are maybe due a victory over them, but they have been very good, close games.”

Wrexham were rocked by a rare home defeat on Tuesday as Leyton Orient came from behind to win 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground to leave the Red Dragons five points behind second placed Wycombe Wanderers who beat Bristol Rovers 2-0.

The Stags game is being played at 3pm on Sunday to allow for live Sky TV coverage and Clough added: “It does give us that extra day when we have played Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday/Tuesday.

“That won't do us any harm we hope, especially with a clear week.

“It gives injured players like Deji Oshilaja an extra day.”

Stags go into the game with a long injury list with now Frazer Blake-Tracy, Lucas Akins, Elliott Hewitt and George Williams added to it from Tuesday night and Aden Flint also taking a whack.

Oshilaja and Matty Craig are said to be closest to a return.