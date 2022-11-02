Ex-Eastwood player Labbate took over the role in September but has only picked up one point in his eight UCL league games and last weekend's 5-0 loss at Loughborough Students made it 21 goals leaked in five games.

However, Labbate said: “It is a tough one. It doesn't look good as we're conceding fours and fives week in, week out and everyone might say a centre half is your priority.

“What they are not seeing is the chances we are creating in the first 45 minutes and we actually look really solid at the back.

Eastwood manager Nick Labbate - striker search stepped up

“But it's just deja vu as we go 1-0 down five or 10 minutes into the second half and all the lads' heads have gone. They all drop and it's here we go again.

“The first half of every single game we look totally dominant if I am being honest, but second half we just crumble, make silly mistakes and give silly goals away.

“Even against Selston last week we should have been 3-0 up at half-time and a red card has absolutely killed us.

“So my main priority is trying to get a striker in. We are creating the chances but we just haven't got a striker to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I have left a bit of my budget aside and spoken to all my contacts in local non-league to try to get someone in on loan.

“Maybe then instead of going in at 0-0 or 1-0 down we can go in 2-0 up at half-time which would give confidence and give something to defend.”

He added: “The lads are all getting down as we're not scoring and there is only so much defending you can do before they break you down.

“We have just brought in two experienced defenders - Travis Munn, who used to be at Mansfield Town, and Tyrone Burton – and they are both settling in.

“I have spoken to a striker at Loughborough Dynamo and offered him the same money, but he is talking about taking a month out to get some confidence back.

“The aim is to get someone in before the weekend. It is tough with the budget I have as I am signing Step 6 and Step 6 players for Step 5 football.”

Labbate is desperate for a first victory.

“Not having a win under my belt at the moment is deflating,” he said.

“But I will never give up. I will fight to the end. I've had a good chat with the chairman and he has told me there is zero pressure on me.