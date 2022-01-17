Kofi Appiah brings the ball out on his Clipstone debut.

They now face a big six-pointer at home to second-from-bottom Humber United this Saturday.

Boss Rudy Funk said: “It's difficult at the moment. At 10am we had four or five players called to say they couldn't make it for various reasons and you just have to go with what you've got.

“Hall Road are an experienced side and they put us under enormous pressure.

“It's difficult to do tactics before the game with players I hardly know.

“As of late, conceding early goals set the pace for our opposition and I am working with a lot of very inexperienced guys.

“We just have to keep on battling and see where it takes us by the end of the season. Hopefully we can survive. If we don't we have to rebuild and start afresh.”

Funk made four changes and Midfielder Kofi Appiah, keeper Ryan Skidmore, U19 player Leighton Platts and defender Tom Clarke all started as the Cobras looked to halt a dismal run of form.

However, they made the worst possible start as they conceded two soft early goals as Sam Robinson and Conner Harman took advantage of defensive errors.

With the visitors showing little attacking threat, the home side scored a third in the 34th minute when big central defender James Piercy rose to meet a free kick and head firmly past the outstretched hand of Ryan Skidmore.

The Cobras' keeper then did well to keep out an effort from Chris Spinks just before half time.

There was little improvement in the second period and the visitors conceded a fourth inside the first minute when they spurned several chances to clear and Reece Moody took advantage to fire past Skidmore.

The home side grabbed a fifth 10 minutes later when Piercy rose at the back post to meet a free kick and his close range header beat Skidmore.

The visitors then had their best period of the game with Kofi Appiah, signed during the week from AFC Mansfield, having more of an impact albeit the visitors failed to carve out clear cut chances.