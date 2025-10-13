Struggling AFC Mansfield bolster management team after Hucknall Town defeat

AFC Mansfield have this week bolstered their management team as they work hard to stay clear of a relegation battle in the UCL Premier North.

The Bulls were beaten 2-0 at Hucknall Town on Saturday but then confirmed the appointments of Ian Cotton, Ian Birtley, and Kieran Coupe to the club’s management team.

The trio will work closely alongside boss Phil Buxton, while Jonathan D’Laryea continues in his role as coach.

Cotton and Birtley, who most recently worked with Clay Cross, bring a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as the Bulls look to build momentum this season.

Ian Birtly and Ian Cotton - joined AFC Mansfield management team this week.

In addition, James Hubball has also been added to the coaching staff in the role of goalkeeping coach.

At Hucknall, the Bulls had their chances before Taylor Jaine broke the deadlock for the home side on 74 minutes and then Aaron Coyle sealed matters deep into stoppage time.

It was a result that left AFC Mansfield third from bottom and boss Buxton said: “We set up to almost let their centre halves have the ball and the plan worked.

“But the problem we had was that when we won the ball back and were in transition, we had no quality about us at all.

“We made the wrong pass or we went long or we didn't play through the lines like we had worked on at training in the week. That was the difference really.

“We knew they were going to have more of the ball than us and we set up like that.

“But then our quality and finishing were just not there.”

He continued: “The players need to take a bit of a look at themselves as, if they are not at the standard we are expecting, we need to have a look at that and address that.

“It is really disappointing. In spells we were good and the shape was really good and exactly what I asked of them.

“It's just the transition. We get into great areas and do nothing with the ball – that is the issue.

“We know that and we are doing all we can to address that.

“It's not like we are not creating chances. We had a great chance at 0-0 at the end of the first half and Ethan (Wiesztort) missed that.

“We had other chances in the final third but made the wrong decision which is killing us at the moment.”

On Saturday the Bulls host Heanor Town and Buxron added: “We now need a positive reaction from them and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

“We need to start picking points up consistently. But it's like we take one step forward and two steps back.”

Sherwood Colliery are fresh and ready for this weekend's FA Vase first round proper trip to Easington Sports after a blank weekend that saw players enjoy a social night out together.

That followed a decisive 4-1 midweek home win over Heanor Town.

Ryan Ingram gave them the perfect start as he intercepted a poor backpass and rounded the keeper after only eight minutes.

On 28 minutes Ingram played the ball in and it was deflected by a defender and finished by Duhameau.

The linesman had his flag up, but the goal was given after a chat with the referee.

It was 3-0 and game over in half-time stoppage time as Ingram had a shot saved, but the ball bounced back to him and second time he laid it across for Jacob Pearce to roll it in.

After Pearce hit the post on 57 minutes, Heanor broke upfield and Nathan Banton pulled one back.

But 10 minutes later, Jamie York played the ball out to Alexander Duhameau, who cut inside his man and finished into the top corner.