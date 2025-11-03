Strong Mansfield Town side aim to keep Vertu Trophy hopes alive at Huddersfield Town

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins - set for action at Huddersfield tomorrow. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield Town will field a strong side at Huddersfield Town tomorrow night (Tuesday 7.45) as Stags aim to stay in the Vertu EFL Trophy.

Although now seven games unbeaten, Stags are bottom of Group F and have to win to have any chance of reaching the knockout rounds and then hope that Newcastle United U21s do not beat leaders Harrogate Town in next week's final group game.

“We have to win to stand a chance of going through – so that is the aim,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“And we want to keep our unbeaten run going and extend it as much as we can.

“All we can do is win and then see what happens in the Newcastle v Harrogate game. We will try everything we can.

“We will have George Maris, Lucas Akins, Ryan Sweney, Kyle McAdam, Dom Dwyer, Louis Reed and Max Dickov, so we will be as strong as we can without risking too many.

“The rest will probably be on the bench.

“Jamie McDonnell only played 45 minutes on Saturday so he might have a little run-out.

“Nathan (Moriah-Welsh) and Aaron Lewis might share the role as well.

“And will have a couple of young lads involved as well.

“Liam Roberts has a bit of a sore Achilles so he won't be involved tomorrow though Owen Mason would be starting anyway.

“So we will have young keeper Miller Shaw on the bench.

“Finn Flanagan and Jack Goodman will also be involved, maybe Ollie Taylor as well.

“When you look around the 15/16/17 years mark I think we have got some good prospects coming through.

“It characterises how the Academy has improved immensely in the last five years.”

Stags do have injured players close to a return but are now waiting anxiously on scans on Regan Hendry who, after recently returning from a knee injury, was hurt again in Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup win over Harrogate.

“Regan just got caught from behind and went over on his ankle, then twisting his knee as he went down as well,” said Clough.

“So he is having two scans, one on his ankle and one on his knee.

“I am not sure which is worse and we are just hoping there is nothing too serious and as bad as it was last time with his knee, which would be a six to eight week job.

“We are just lucky it wasn't his other knee.

“Joe Gardner is off ill with a bug and Deji (Oshilaja) is just managing his ongoing groin issue, so won't be involved.

“Kyle Knoyle has a sore back.

“Apart from that everyone else will be involved tomorrow night.

“Elliott Hewitt is back on the grass today, joining in on a light session, and we are hoping Baily (Cargill) will be training by the end of the week. Both are close to being available.

“Luke Bolton will be another few weeks.

“Tyler Roberts had a shin injury which kept him out on Saturday and now he is ill. Hopefully he will be fine to train by Wednesday and then play on Saturday.”