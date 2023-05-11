News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Striker pair leave Mansfield Town as retained list is announced

Strikers Danny Johnson and Jimmy Knowles have been released from the club as Mansfield Town today released their end of season retained list.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th May 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read

Johnson has been unable to force his way into the side since returning from a successful loan spell at Walsall while Knowles has seen almost every chance he has had of impressing wrecked by injury problems.

A spokesman said: “The club places on record its thanks to players now leaving One Call Stadium and wishes them well in their future career.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were no surprised on the list with Lucas Akins, Hiram Boateng, Jordan Bowery, Ollie Clarke, James Gale, Anthony Hartigan, Elliott Hewitt, Callum Johnson, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Alfie Kilgour, George Maris, Owen Mason, Stephen McLaughlin, Rhys Oates, John-Joe O’Toole and Louis Reed all retained and under contract.

Danny Johnson - leaving Stags. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaDanny Johnson - leaving Stags. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Danny Johnson - leaving Stags. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

Options have also been triggered to keep youngster Taylor Anderson and experienced back-up keeper Scott Flinders.

Contract discussions are underway with veteran pair James Perch and Stephen Quinn along with young defender George Cooper, and utility players Jason Law and Kieran Wallace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loan spells for Riley Harbottle and Will Swan (Nottingham Forest) and Christy Pym (Peterborough United) have expired so they return to their parent clubs though that does not rule out Stags making a summer move for any of them.

Boss Nigel Clough has said he may move for three new defenders with both Hewitt and Mclaughlin already injured for the start of next season.

Related topics:Elliott HewittNigel Clough