Johnson has been unable to force his way into the side since returning from a successful loan spell at Walsall while Knowles has seen almost every chance he has had of impressing wrecked by injury problems.

A spokesman said: “The club places on record its thanks to players now leaving One Call Stadium and wishes them well in their future career.”

There were no surprised on the list with Lucas Akins, Hiram Boateng, Jordan Bowery, Ollie Clarke, James Gale, Anthony Hartigan, Elliott Hewitt, Callum Johnson, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Alfie Kilgour, George Maris, Owen Mason, Stephen McLaughlin, Rhys Oates, John-Joe O’Toole and Louis Reed all retained and under contract.

Options have also been triggered to keep youngster Taylor Anderson and experienced back-up keeper Scott Flinders.

Contract discussions are underway with veteran pair James Perch and Stephen Quinn along with young defender George Cooper, and utility players Jason Law and Kieran Wallace.

Loan spells for Riley Harbottle and Will Swan (Nottingham Forest) and Christy Pym (Peterborough United) have expired so they return to their parent clubs though that does not rule out Stags making a summer move for any of them.