Striker Jordan Graham marks return from injury in style with goal for Mansfield Town reserves

Young striker Jordan Graham marked his return from injury in style with a late equaliser for Mansfield Town’s reserves in their opening 1-1 Central League draw at Walsall yesterday.

The 21-year-old, making his first appearance after eight months out, sidefooted home a chance carved out by CJ Hamilton with just three minutes to go, having come on as a 62nd minute substitute.

A young Stags side, including first team stars Hamilton, Will Tomlinson and Dapo Afolayan, had been behind since the half-hour mark when James Hardy fired a loose ball past Aidan Stone from 18 yards into the top left corner.

The visitors had been on top during the opening stages with Hamilton and Tom Fielding going close.

Despite Hardy’s stunner, Stags continued their control of the game after the break.

Tomlinson and Hamilton both sent efforts over the bar and Jimmy Knowles also twice missed the target with a header and a shot before Graham’s deserved late leveller.

WALSALL RESERVES: Rose, Pring (Foulkes 67), Bates, Cockerill-Mollett, Roberts, Campbell, Mukadam, Allamby-John (Pearce 67), Hardy (Moss 67), Norman (Little 67), Willis (Johnson 67). UNUSED SUBS: Rogerson.

STAGS RESERVES: Stone, Gibbens, Walker, Hamilton, Smith, Tomlinson, Fielding (Graham 62), Knowles, Afolayan, Clarke, Law. UNUSED SUBS: Campbell, Chisholm, Sketchley, Tomlin.