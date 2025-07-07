Striker agrees to one-year deal at Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town today boosted their forward department after Dom Dwyer signed a one-year contract with the club.

The American joined Stags as a free agent in March 2025 and has made nine appearances in the Amber & Blue to date, scoring four goals and grabbing one assist.

Dwyer said: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract and am ready to kick-on now ready for the new season. “The town, the atmosphere, everything about the club is incredible.

“It feels like the right place for me and I’m really happy to extend my stay at Mansfield.” He added: “It’s a great group of players here and a great club.

Dom Dwyer - staying a Stag. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The manager is someone who I had a chance to work with for a few months and he’s a great manager to work for and someone who I can learn from.”

The 34-year-old has a plethora of experience in Major League Soccer, making 229 career appearances in the American top division, scoring 86 goals.

After moving to the United States in 2009, Dom gained national citizenship in 2017 and went on to make his international debut in July of that year.

The striker scored on his debut against Ghana in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and became the first USMNT player since 2009 to score in his first two appearances before his nation were crowned cup winners.

Stags are still on the lookout to add to their firepower with question marks over the fitness of Lee Gregory before he is given a new deal and Rhys Oates coming back slowly from a long injury lay-off.

Stags have added a behind-closed-doors fixture against Sheffield Wednesday to the mix, taking on the Owls on Saturday, 26th July - a week before the big week off.