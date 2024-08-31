Stockport County boss Dave Challinor happy with a point in fightback at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor was happy with a point in today's 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium, despite losing his side's 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Stockport, who came up with Mansfield last season, had to fight back from Hiram Boateng's 22nd minute opener, Kyle Wootton earning them a point.

“It was a pretty even game - and it was a decent game,” said Challinor.

“I thought we had good control second half and had gilt-edged chances at the end to win it.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 31 August 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Did I think we would have been undeserving? Probably not – I thought we maybe edged it a little bit. I would certainly have been more disappointed if we had lost it.

“But this is a difficult place to come and it's probably two teams and two squads that are thankful of the international break next week which gives them the ability to get bodies back.

“So we will happily take a point and move on.”

He continued: “We kept a calmness and started the game really well, though lost our way a little bit, which is easy to go against Mansfield with the way they rotate an players take up different positions.

“To score at the time we did calmed us going into the break and second half I thought we had control without recognising the opportunities we had when we could have gone and hurt them. We needed to be better in the final third.

“On a different day we could have won the game but we'll take the point.”