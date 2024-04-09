Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amid what has been a fantastic season and with promotion still on the cards, there have been many outstanding performers in a high quality squad.So who will succeed last year’s winner Elliott Hewitt in landing the trophy?

Davis Keillor-Dunn has shone with his quality on the ball and finishing prowess that has seen him top the goalscoring charts this season.

Last minute signing Aden Flint has been a tower of strength at the back, captaining the side and winning almost everything in the air in a season when Stags have conceded less than anyone else in the division.

Injured Elliott Hewitt receives last year's trophy.

Behind him is immaculate goalkeeper Christy Pym, who, despite having little to do in many games, has kept his concentration and pulled off many crucial saves over the campaign.

Veteran former Irish international Stephen Quinn could be in his final year but has belied his age with a magnificent season showing his quality to the full.

Lucas Akins has also been superb and, despite playing various positions, has hit double figures in goals while reliable Jordan Bowery has also been Mr Versatile, young Leicester loanee Lewis Brunt a revelation at the back and Louis Reed magnificent pulling the midfield strings.