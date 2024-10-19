Stevenage manager Alex Revell delighted with rare win at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stevenage boss Alex Revell was delighted to see his side produce a rare win at One Call Stadium in today's 1-0 victory.

Jake Young's superb 32nd minute free kick proved decisive as the visitors defended manfully after the break under intense home pressure.

“We had to weather a storm and it is a fantastic result and a fantastic win,” he smiled.

“We have struggled here over the years, so to come here and put in a performance like that first half and the effort, energy and togetherness second half, this is a serious result.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Stevenage FC at the One Call Stadium, 19 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a tremendous effort and that's what you have to do to win games.

“We showed spirit, togetherness and a desire to not be hurt again like the Peterborough game last week.

“It was a game of two halves.

“I thought we completely dominated the first half and should have been out of sight with the chances we created. We controlled the game so well.

“Second half, being the home side, they then had their spell and we had to defend the goal.

“You knew Mansfield were not going to be the same team in the second half as you know the manager and what they are about. That's why they were five unbeaten.

“We had a golden chance to go further ahead and didn't take it and we then had to make sure we held on, and the effort they put in to do that was incredible.”

On Young's spectacular free kick, he said: “We lost a few balls yesterday while he was practising them but we don't mind him missing them in training if he delivers that.

“I thought his performance deserved it, he is growing in confidence as a player.

“It was a special goal and one he will savour for a long time.”

It was a first away win of the campaign for Stevenage and Revell said: “The performances have been there and we have not made a big thing about it with the players as that can make it greater than it really is.

“We knew wins would come if we maintained our standards and today's performance had everything.”