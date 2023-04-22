It was the second time the abuse had been aimed at Evans, who quit the club to join Peterborough when Stags were looking set for promotion and then missed out.

“I don't want to talk about them (the home fans),” he said.

“That's the second time they've done it. They're entitled to do it the first time, not a second time.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans.

“It is a complete backhanded compliment as the best manager that's possibly ever been here since Ian Greaves was me. That's a fact statistically

“They will do it next time no doubt and be allowed to come out with some behaviour that is absolutely disgraceful.

“But I wish this football club every success. I have an absolutely outstanding relationship with the owners and I wish them well.”

A game of few chances was settled by an 11th minute deflected goal by James Gale with the tiring, injury-hit Stags bravely surviving a late barrage from the visitors

“There was nothing between the sides. It was two good sides who played very poorly on the day and it could have gone either way,” said Evans.

“It was always going to be a magic goal that won it or the luckiest goal of the season – and they had the fortune of the luckiest goal.

“It trickled over the line it was that bad a deflection.

“So we'll take the defeat and move on to Tuesday.

“I don't think there was a clear cut chance in the game for either side which befits the lack of quality in a game in which there was a lot at stake.

“There were plenty of good players on the pitch so there was no lack of quality in general terms. Just a lack of quality on the day. We just didn't turn up and play.

“The last 15 minutes we've thrown the sink and had a gamble but it didn't happen for us today.”

Stevenage stay in the top three and head for Swindon Town on Tuesday.

“Swindon are a good side and they've won very easily today,” added Evans.

“They will give us problems, but we'll freshen it up and hopefully we can get back to winning ways.

“We are lacking numbers and were without six players at Mansfield that would have played and were a big part of what we were doing earlier in the season.