Stags fans have never forgiven Evans for quitting the club to join Peterborough United when Mansfield were fifth and well positioned for promotion at the end of February 2018 and Stags eventually missed out.

But he insisted he had made his peace with the Radford family, who own the club, and sincerely hopes Nigel Clough can take them up into League One.

Stags won the game 2-0 amid the contact boos against Evans and he said: “Mansfield have a lot of quality, Nigel has put together a good side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stevenage manager Steve Evans soaking up the stick from home fans tonight. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Good luck to them. I was talking to Carolyn Radford on WhatsApp today and we both wished each other well.

“This club has great owners and you could see tonight the fans like you or don't like you. But when you leave them with one defeat in 23 or something you understand what you might get when you come back.

Stevenage boss Steve Evans.

“I think Mansfield would have been in League One if I had stayed.

“I am a Glasgow Celtic supporter and if their manager left us after only one defeat in 23 and looking like we were sailing towards promotion I'd probably boo him when he came back as well.

“But we've got it out the way now and I wish them well.

“I desperately hope they go up to League One. The fans deserve it and more importantly the Radford family deserve promotion.”

Stevenage had the first half edge and almost scored. But Stags were much better after the break and Evans said: “We were frighteningly ahead in the first half – possession, chances and two clear penalties for handball not given.

“I was disappointed with the referee's decisions all night.

“But second half we didn't come out and it was a poor performance. We gave the ball away too easily.

“We all know goals change games. Both goals were easily preventable and these games, from my point of view, are the ones that show me the characters and who to chop or keep.