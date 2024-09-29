Christy Pym saved a penalty and made a number of other outstanding saves during a match-winning performance.Christy Pym saved a penalty and made a number of other outstanding saves during a match-winning performance.
Stephen Thirkill's Mansfield Town player ratings from win at Northampton Town - with two 6's, one 9 and one oustanding 10 out of 10 performance

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Sep 2024, 07:09 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 08:01 BST
Stags made it three League One wins on the spin after beating Northampton 2-0 at Sixfields.

Will Evans and Aaron Lewis scored second half goals after Christy Pym kept Stags in the contest with an outstanding display of goalkeeping.

Here is how our match reporter Stephen Thirkill rated each Stags player. Take a look and see if you agree. (*Subs after 85 minutes are not given a rating)

Simply outstanding and possibly Pym's best ever performance in a Stags shirt. Made a number of outstanding saves throughout, including a game-changing penalty save from Tariqe Fosu in the first half. Set the tone for a memorable display in the opening seconds with a briliant one-on-one stop to keep out Mitch Pinnock.

1. Christy Pym - 10

Simply outstanding and possibly Pym's best ever performance in a Stags shirt. Made a number of outstanding saves throughout, including a game-changing penalty save from Tariqe Fosu in the first half. Set the tone for a memorable display in the opening seconds with a briliant one-on-one stop to keep out Mitch Pinnock. Photo: Chris Holloway

Had a sloppy opening ten minutes or so, including a near disasterous back-page in the opening seconds. Turned it around well after that to defend solidly.

2. Elliott Hewitt - 7

Had a sloppy opening ten minutes or so, including a near disasterous back-page in the opening seconds. Turned it around well after that to defend solidly. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Confident and solid. Made a great last-ditch recovery tackle on 11 minutes to deny a goalscoring chance, which summed up a 'there when you needed him' display.

3. Deji Oshilaja - 8

Confident and solid. Made a great last-ditch recovery tackle on 11 minutes to deny a goalscoring chance, which summed up a 'there when you needed him' display. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

Showed plenty of strength on the ball and stood up well to the physical test. Hit the post start of second half.

4. Baily Cargill - 8

Showed plenty of strength on the ball and stood up well to the physical test. Hit the post start of second half. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway

