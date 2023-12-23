Stephen Quinn delighted to set Mansfield Town on their way to crucial win at Sutton United

Veteran Stephen Quinn was delighted to set Mansfield Town on their way to a 2-0 away win at Sutton United today, knowing how tough a task his side faced away at a side they have never beaten.

Stephen Quinn enjoys his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Sutton Utd FC at the VBS Community Stadium, Saturday 23 Dec 2023 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

With Sutton being bottom and sacking their manager in midweek after an 8-0 pasting at Stockport County, Stags knew the home side would be smarting and desperate to bounce back.

But a rare far post header from Quinn eased the tension in tough conditions and Lucas Akins made the points safe after the break.

On his goal, Quinn said: “Callum Johnson was getting up and down that wing quite a lot in the first half and was due to put a nice ball in.

“It took a bit of a deflection and I was over-reaching and over-stretching, but luckily I got a side head on it and let the physics take care of the rest.

“I don't know how it went over the line. But I was just glad to get on the scoresheet. “We needed to get that first goal as it's always going to be difficult down here.

“Having lost their manager in midweek and a heavy defeat last weekend, there was always going to be a reaction from them.

“So it was important for us to be on a our 'A game' today – and I thought the lads were proper at it and we should have had a goal or two more in the first half.

“But getting the three points was the most important thing.”

Stags remain fourth with two games in hand on leaders Stockport and go into the rest of the Christmas period in fine fettle with only one league defeat all season.

“It makes you proud to have a squad with such backbone and resilience,” said Quinn.

“It is really gelling well and we are growing. The quality is there in abundance – just look at our bench - and we will need everyone over this Christmas period.

“Building this squad has been a process and everyone has stuck with it and trusted the process of bringing players of high quality in who want to get this club promoted.

“While I was out injured I was gutted I couldn't help the lads, so I am glad I am back now. Everyone is pulling as one and doing their bit.

“But we won't get carried away and we need to keep people fit.

“We know where we want to be and have just missed out in recent years. We are going strong but we have plenty to do with games in hand and a busy Christmas period.

“The fans were bouncing at the of the game today, having come all the way down here on a busy weekend - and I love to see that.