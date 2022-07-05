Stephen Quinn confident Mansfield Town can come back stronger after Port Vale defeat

The Irish midfielder believes Stags can channel the pain of the Port Vale defeat and use it as a positive learning experience for the tough season ahead.

“It hasn’t been a long off-season, but it is nice to see the lads again and the ball,” he said.

“The spirits are good. Football moves fast and we can’t dwell on what happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Quinn and team-mates are put through their paces during a training camp in Scotland.

“That's the fifth play-off final I’ve lost and it’s a sickener, but defeat thickens the skin and you have to get on with it. Time and football move fast.

“The lads are really switched on this season. Training is intense already but it is good and I’m enjoying it.

“Mental resilience along with the physical side of it will be key this season.

“When bodies are depleted in mid January it takes resilience to come back from the lows and to stay level. The strongest survive.

“Last season was an experience we can all take on board, from the early lows to the highs of getting to Wembley and just missing out.

“It's all experience for the lads and the fans as well. I can't wait to go again.”

Quinn signed a new deal with the club this week and admitted he is desperate to see Stags continue their progression and finally bag a spot in League One.

“We want to continue our progression and I'm delighted to have signed another deal,” he added.

“I flew away the day after the play-off final, but it was never in doubt once the manager wanted to keep me.

“I didn't want to finish on the Wembley defeat. The structure of the club, the players that are here, the style of play, the fans, the manager - it all made me want to stay.

“Other clubs were knocking, but it was never in doubt I was going to stay. I love it here. I want to kick on and get this club into League One.

“It's something I have a burning desire for, I really want to get the club up the divisions.”

Stags will be backed by big crowds next season after smashing through the 4,000 season-tickets sold barrier.

And it is a level of support that Quinn knows will be crucial in helping Mansfield match their season ambitions.

He added. “The season-ticket sales and the atmosphere we had last season is something we can build on.

“The encouragement from the fans and the atmosphere we had at the club last season was special.

“The fans were with us when we struggled and it was massive. There was a buzz around the place.