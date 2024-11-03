Stephen Quinn believes Mansfield Town's FA Cup win at Curzon was down to the right attitude

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 16:41 BST
Stephen Quinn was on the scoresheet during Mansfield Town's 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton.placeholder image
Stephen Quinn was on the scoresheet during Mansfield Town's 4-0 win at Curzon Ashton.
Goalscorer Stephen Quinn believes a good attitude and work-rate was the key behind Mansfield Town’s emphatic FA Cup first round win.

Quinn added to a Lucas Akins penalty to give Stags a 2-0 lead at the break before goals from Ben Waine and Ben Quinn sealed a 4-0 victory at Curzon Ashton.

And the Irishman believes Stags were rewarded for having the right approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a professional performance and that is what we were looking for having seen the upsets yesterday,” he said.

“We knew we had to be on it. We know they are doing well in the league and we did our homework,

“We started really well with our intensity, you have to show that in these type of games. We were never going to underestimate them. The attitude and the application today saw us through.”

Stags made six changes with a number of players picking up valuable minutes on their road to injury recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Quinn believes no matter who is picked they will continue to do a job.

“We have got lads driving each other on and it is such a professional environment,” he added.

“The injury list has gone down at the minute and the boss is using the squad well. We are challenging each other and chomping at the bit to get into the team.”

Quinn was also quick to praise nephew Ben who rounded off the scoring to get his third goal in two games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He has been biding his time and has always got a goal in him,” he added.

“He's been waiting for his chance and looks sharp.

“He's always dangerous and it’s been a real proud moment for us both today.

“He has a lot to learn still and is learning lots from the gaffer, you can't have a better manager to learn from.”

Related topics:Stephen QuinnMansfield TownStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice