Stephen McLaughlin is enjoying linking up with Brighton loanee Caylan Vickers as the pair create mayhem down the left for Mansfield Town.

The lively Vickers had another fine game for Stags in tonight's 0-0 home draw with Wigan Athletic, which stretched Mansfield's winless tun to 12 games, while McLaughlin picked up yet another man of the match award.

“Caylan is a great wee player. They don't know which way he is going,” said McLaughlin.

“He can cross with his left or cross with his right and hopefully he can grab a goal.

Stephen McLaughlin in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 04 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“When he starts scoring we will really kick on.

“He had a few chances tonight and I think once he gets one he will score us a few goals between now and the end of the season.

“You just give him the ball, back him up and let him do what he wants to do.

“You just need to be there for a pass if he needs it.”

On the game, which Stags dominated, he said: “To get a clean sheet tonight is massive and it was a great performance, we were just missing a goal.

“It was great they didn't score a flukey goal against us like we have been conceding. Those are the goals that deflate you.

“Scott Flinders had nothing to do and long may that continue.

“We always try to be on the front foot but the number of defeats we have had in recent weeks, your confidence does take a hit, though not too much with this good group of lads.

“We try to keep our standards high and we have got important people back on the pitch again.

“Hopefully these two games are the start of something, though we can't rest on it and Saturday will be a completely different game.

“We are an experienced group and it's not the first time we have been a situation like this when we haven't won games.

“It is just about doing the right things, play the right way, doing what you have been asked to do and do it better.

“We have been trying to do that and we are now starting to get some rewards.”

On his own performances, McLaughlin said: “I am really enjoying having a run of games as you get your confidnce and fitness through that.

“That is three man of the matches for me now back to back which is great, but more importantly it was another good result for us tonight.”