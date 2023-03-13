Last season's Player of the Year has been out since injuring his ankle early in the win over Doncaster Rovers on 28th January and is the club's only left back with others having to fill in for him since.

But McLaughlin was back in training on Monday this week and said: “It is not too bad now. This is my first week back training so we'll see how it goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a tough time. It has taken longer than I thought it would, which is even more frustrating for me.

Stephen McLaughlin - back in training this week after ankle injury.

“I am hoping now it is behind me and I can come through this week.

“With the nature of the injury and the work I've been doing some days have been great and others not. It is what it is but I am itching to get back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been six weeks but it feels longer.

“I will know more throughout the week. It all depends on how the ankle reacts and if it swells up again.”

He added: “I know I can't rush it and I have to take the steps the physio has set out for me.

“I don't want to go into training and then have to come back out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have missed quite a few games now and if I have to miss one or two more to be right then so be it.

“If it becomes painful I might need to take a step back again, but I am hoping I can get a full week's training under my belt and maybe be available for the weekend.”

McLaughlin admitted it had been tough to see Stags so threadbare – with 10 players out this week – and battle on to stay on contention.

“I have watched all the games since I have been out and they have been very good, so credit to the boys,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The depth in our squad and the quality we have, it's all showed up in the last few weeks.

“It has been difficult watching. Mentally it's been very tough. There were a couple of weeks when I didn't see when I was going to get back. But it feels easier now that I can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You just have to lose yourself in the gym, work as hard as you can and try not to think about it too much. You can't rush it. You have to accept it.

“I have missed it. Watching the boys it's been a tough couple of weeks for them. You can see it in their legs and you just want to get back and help them out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We need the numbers but I am not saying I will come back and go straight in as Jordan Bowery and Kieran Wallace have done unbelievably well in my position. So I know I will have to fight for my place.

“It's just about getting bodies back so some lads can get some rest. Their work rate has been phenomenal.