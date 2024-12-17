Staying up remains the big priority for Mansfield Town says Jordan Bowery

Mansfield Town utility man Jordan Bowery said staying in League One remains this season’s objective after recent stutters saw the high-riding Stags plummet towards mid-table.

Promoted Stags were away to a flyer before a recent downturn in results which saw five defeats in a row before Saturday's 0-0 draw at Charlton.

“The ambition at the start of the season was to stay in this league,” said Bowery, who is now playing in central defence after stints as striker and wing back.

“I believe we will do that – anything better than that then happy days.

Jordan Bowery in action at Charlton. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“But the main objective is to stay in the league.

“We got off to a great start which surprised a lot of people – it might have surprised us too.

“Then we have had a bit of a blip over five games.

“But we put that to bed at Charlton on Saturday when we got a point.

“We still have the confidence and we know what we can do.

“But it was massive to get a draw on Saturday and stop that rot. It has steadied the ship a bit.”

He added: “It wasn't great losing five in a row, but that's football – it's even happened to Manchester City, who are having an horrendous time.

“The point at Charlton will stand us in good stead as we know we can now build on that.

“The main thing was to keep that clean sheet as we'd not had one for a while.

“If we keep clean sheets and everyone is chipping in with goals at the other end we know we can win games as we have shown already.

“We got promoted because we are a good team and we still believe we are a good team.

“Players in this division are a lot sharper and quicker than League Two.

“And there are some massive teams with a lot of ex-Premier League clubs.

“But we are enjoying it and we don't fear anyone. We need to believe we can go out there and win every game.

“We need to be wary at the same time and not over-confident.”

On playing centre half, Bowery said: “I have been enjoying it.

“It's another position I haven't played before apart from a few games at the end of last season when we had some injuries.

“It has been a new challenge and I am embracing it.

“I would like to think I have made the position my own but I can't say that as I have literally just got back on the team.

“Hopefully now I can stay in there and help us try to keep some more clean sheets.”

He added: “Ever since I came here I have felt welcome.

“I am local, from Nottingham, and I have loved every minute of it since I have been here. It has been brilliant.

“I have avoided injuries here and kept myself fit so I am always available for the manager and do what I can for the team.

“If the gaffer ever wants me to go back up front I believe I can still do a job there. I believe I can still score goals as it's a position I have been playing all my life.”

On Saturday Bowery will face his former club Rotherham United and his former boss Steve Evans.

“It will be a tough game,” he said.

“They are on a high and it should be a good clash.

“I can imagine our fans will be giving the big man a bit of stick. But he is probably used to it

“It's not about him, it's about us and showing everyone what we can do.

“A Steve Evans side is always aggressive and put you under pressure.

“They run a lot, work hard and put balls in your box. We have to be ready for that.

“We need to take this Christmas period game by game – we have a tough run.”