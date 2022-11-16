Back from a hamstring injury, the 26-year-old midfielder laid on Saturday's winning goal at Rochdale with a high quality cross and said: “It has been frustrating at times with me being injured for a while, but now I'm back it's a case of just looking forwards. You can't control the past.

“I think I started quite well and since I got back in the side I am getting back to my best again. I just need to keep working hard and repay the manager for the faith he showed in getting me into the club.

“It was frustrating to be out but at the same time when your team is picking up points while you are out injured, is not a bad thing at the end of the day as it's about the team first. That is the mentality I have.

Hiram Boateng in action at Rochdale - photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“It wasn't the longest injury – I have been out for longer periods of time. It was just about controlling myself and knowing all the hard work in the gym you're doing in the gym is going to get you back on the pitch.”

He added: “Touch wood now I don't have any more injuries this season and get a clean run.

“I think my best is still to come. I have only started four or five games in the league. That is not enough to showcase my best abilities.

“The more game time I get – I have played 90 minutes the last couple of games – I think you will start seeing me getting to my best football.”

On boss Nigel Clough he said: “I have loved my time here so far.

“Credit to the manager, he tells you how it is and I feel he is someone who gives you licence to play the game freely which I have enjoyed.

“He is someone I have really thoroughly enjoyed working under.

“You have licence to be creative in his team and there are a lot of good players here playing a good brand of football. Those are the key things to me that allow me to enjoy my football even more.”

But, despite his class, Boateng knows competition is high in the Stags' midfield department.

“We have some great midfield players here and good competition for places which keeps the work ethic high and people are driven to keep their place when they are given the chance.

“There are some clever players. We have the likes of Quinny (Stephen Quinn) who I can still learn off.

“We have the likes of Laps (George Lapslie), who isn't even playing in the midfield at the minute, that can do really well in there as well but is playing up top and doing a good job for us. He is a real threat and his versatility does not go unnoticed.

“There is an abundance in quality which bodes well for us as the season goes on as there is real depth in there. We all have to push ourselves which is what you need if you're going to be successful.”

He continued: “It has been up and down for me perosnally – I have had injury and I got the red card in the Swindon game, but I feel like I am someone who is tough mentally and I always know I can't get too high or too low.

“I am always willing to give it my all and bounce back from bad times and keep looking forward.

“If I can keep on putting in performances like I did at the weekend I am looking at a good season.”

Boateng has tasted promotion glory at Cambridge United and made the play-off final at Wembley with Plymouth Argyle and the semi-finals with MK Dons.

“It is a different side here to those teams,” he said.

“I have been in sides where there is maybe less football played. But this side play pretty good stuff a lot of the time.

“That is probably the difference I am seeing where we have a lot more control in games. We need to make the most of that and be clinical at the right times.

“I think we have a really good team. I don't want to speak too soon as we are not even halfway through the season.

“But if we keep up these performances and try to get back to the form we were showing earlier in the season I think we will be alright.”

Boateng was delighted to lay on George Maris' winner at Rochdale last weekend.

“During the game we were probing quite well and looked like we'd find a winner. We had quite a lot of control,” he said.

“It's always good to help your team with an assist or contribute to a goal. It didn't matter how we did it – the main thing is we got three points on the board on the road.

“Once I had cut inside on my left I knew George would be making that run as he knows that's what I like to do – put the ball in when I have cut in. It's that understanding you work at in training and bringing it into games.

“It can be difficult on the road to break teams down, especially if they sit back a bit as well. But I had a good feeling that if we kept going on the way we were we would get a chance. We showed real quality and composure throughout and stuck to the task the manager set us to be calmer on the ball.”

Stags head for Harrogate Town on Saturday and Boateng believes another big away following could be key.

“It will be a tough game,” he said.

“But the support we had at the weekend was brilliant and made such a massive difference to us. If we have that again that will help the boys massively. I was buzzing.