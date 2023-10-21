Stags Supporters Association keeping Mansfield Town fans stay dry with new canopy at the ground
SSA chairman Dean Foulkes said: “Stags Supporters Association would like to thank all our members who have enabled SSA to fund the club's new canopy outside Sandy's Bar & Kitchen.
“SSA have donated the total cost of the canopy to ensure our brilliant Stags’ fans have some protection from adverse weather going forward.”
Director Steve Hymas said: “We’d like to thank the SSA for providing the funds for this new canopy.
“I’m sure it will be most welcomed by our supporters, especially in inclement weather, and should also help alleviate crowding in Sandy’s Bar on a matchday.
"This latest installation is part of the evolving facilities which have materialised at One Call Stadium in recent years.”
Located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, the highly-acclaimed bar and restaurant is open from midday from every day, excluding Monday.
You can join SSA at www.thessa.net