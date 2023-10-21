Stags Supporters Association keeping Mansfield Town fans stay dry with new canopy at the ground

Mansfield Town's Stags Supporters’ Association are helping keep fans dry after donating £7,680 for the a new canopy outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen at the One Call Stadium.

SSA chairman Dean Foulkes said: “Stags Supporters Association would like to thank all our members who have enabled SSA to fund the club's new canopy outside Sandy's Bar & Kitchen.

“SSA have donated the total cost of the canopy to ensure our brilliant Stags’ fans have some protection from adverse weather going forward.”

Director Steve Hymas said: “We’d like to thank the SSA for providing the funds for this new canopy.

The new SSA-funded canopy at One Call Stadium.

“I’m sure it will be most welcomed by our supporters, especially in inclement weather, and should also help alleviate crowding in Sandy’s Bar on a matchday.

"This latest installation is part of the evolving facilities which have materialised at One Call Stadium in recent years.”

Located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, the highly-acclaimed bar and restaurant is open from midday from every day, excluding Monday.