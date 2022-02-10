Stags had a highly successful January window, signing Matty Longstaff, John-Joe O'Toole, Jamie Murphy, Lucas Akins and Keiran Wallace.

As Rovers prepared to welcome Nigel Clough's in-form Stags on Saturday, Barton said: “They are one of the few sides that pay a lot more money than us.

“They blew us out of the water for a few players and we’re one of the big hitters in the division - but so are Mansfield.

Joey Barton, manager of Bristol Rovers - beaten to players by Mansfield.

“They have built a good side, the fact that they taken young Matty Longstaff from Newcastle shows you the quality that they are able to recruit.

“Mansfield are a good side, you don’t need me to tell you that. The form table and the league table are a test to that.

“I felt when we went there we are unlucky not to get a point and I felt if we had got a point there it would have been a good one as it's a tricky place to go.”

Barton added: “Cloughy, as he does, has built another good side – a side capable of getting out of the division. A four-diamond-two has been really effective for them.

“I’m not sure if anyone out of the game as they’ve made four subs on Tuesday night. I haven’t had clarification yet but it must have been a concussion substitution that they used four, so they may make a change based on one of those guys missing out.

“It’s quite set in stone what they will do. They won’t change for us and they probably wouldn’t change for Man City, they’re on such a good run of form.

“I think it’s a good tie and a great tie for the division. It’s a chance for us to get some momentum, an opportunity to put Tuesday right and an opportunity in front of another good crowd at the Mem.”