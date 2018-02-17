Stags hero Rose blooms with 17th goal of prolific season

Mansfield Town matchwinner Danny Rose was delighted as the Stags won a crucial showdown at promotion rivals Exeter City.

Rose hit the only goal of the game in the first half to clinch a second win in five days as the Stags bounced back in style from last weekend’s loss at Swindon.

He pounced seven minutes before half-time for his 17th goal of the season after Kane Hemmings had been denied by the bar and keeper from Alfie Potter’s cross.

Rose, whose 17th goal of the season took the Stags upto fourth place to cap a fine individual display, said of his strike: “Alfie has done brilliant to get to the byeline and pull the ball back across goal. The keeper has pulled off a magnificent save from Kane and luckily my follow-up has just gone in.

“It was a real battle. The lads stood up to get a very good away victory.

“We were very disappointed not to get anything at Swindon, but to pick up three points here is very good.”

Rose praised the “fantastic spirit” of his teammates and described the victory as a “real team performance.”

He admitted he might have scored more than just the matchwinner at Exeter as the Stags dominated in the first half.

“The keeper saved one in the first five or 10 minutes,” Rose said. “It was a very good save but I was disappointed.

“Then there were a few blocked shots and i thought it was not going to be my day, but then luckily the third effort went in and I was happy with it.

In the second half the Stags rarely looked like adding to their tally, but looked comfortable as keeper Conrad Logan had little to do.

Rose added: “The lads stood up really well against a good team who will be up there come the end of the season.

“Everyone was superb.”

The striker said he was really enjoying his football, but had not set himself any goalscoring targets.

“We have been consistent and were disappoinbted at Swindon. We reacted (well) against Newport and have come here (to Exeter) and picked up a massive three points.

“The lads are buzzing and we will go on now to next Saturday and Coventry at home - another big game. We have got to keep our standards high.”