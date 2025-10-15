Stags happy to be patient as Akins rebuilds his career following prison release

Lucas Akins - slow road back into the Mansfield Town first team after serving six months in prison.

Mansfield Town will not rush Lucas Akins back onto the field as he rejoined the squad this week after serving six months of a 14 month prison sentence for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

That followed an accident in March 2022 when Akins' car hit cyclist Adrian Daniel, causing “catastrophic” head injuries which led to his death 10 days later in hospital.

“It is a slow process for us all and we will very much take it at Lucas' pace and see how he feels day to day,” said Clough.

“It wasn't a difficult decision to have him back as it was a tragic accident.

“On a human level it is the right thing to do to give him a chance at resurrecting his career.

“I don't think anyone can argue against that. He deserves that chance.

“It is a lovely thing the owners and board have done to retain him and not keep on punishing him for what was a tragic accident.

“I think there are certain cases when someone is more at fault in terms of drink or drugs being involved or if you were on your phone and things like that. That would be different.

“He has paid his price and done his sentence, serving six months, and it was always the intention from the board here that if everything was as it is, he would be back.”

Clough continued: “It has been an incredibly difficult time and he has handled it as well as he could have done.

“No one could have shown more humility and regret about the incident.

“Lucas is very conscious that Mr Daniels lost his life and that will stay with him for the rest of his life.

“But he has served his time and he is back with us and we will take it very much one day at a time.

“We will re-inigrate him back into the group and into football.

“Obviously he missed pre-season but he is a bit of a freak in the fitness stakes for his age.

“Every pre-season we have had with him over the last eight or nine years, he has been the front runner of everything we have done.

“So he has that base and is not starting as far back as some would be in his position.

“I don't think it will be about the physical side of it – more the mental side.”

Akins did suffer some abuse from fans on social media and from opposition supporters in the brief time he played after the accident was made public before he was jailed.

But Clough said that is something Akins will have to learn to live with.

“Everyone who reads about the case will understand the situation and I think the vast majority are supportive and positive that he is coming back,” he said.

“The best way to avoid comments on social media is to not go on it. Just get on with your life, family and job.”

On chants from the stands, he added: “He will just have to accept it is going to be part of his life while he chooses to play football. We hope people will be understanding but they don't tend to be very often in certain circumstances.

“Unfortunately that will be part of it for him in the next few months or years - however long he plays football for.

“We have known him for a long time and, with the sort of character he is, I think he will be strong enough to deal with everything surrounding it, though he will be forever conscious of the impact it has had on the family of Mr Daniel.”

Akins will now try to get closer to match fitness, but Clough does not believe the physical side of things will be an issue.

“We know he was keeping himself ticking over as much as he could in prison,” said Clough

“His fitness is unquestionable and has been for many years. His appearance record is incredible.

“Once he gets back onto the pitch it won't be a case of he is over it now and everything is forgotten. That will never be the case.

“But he has to get back on the pitch at some stage – and that will be up to him.”

Clough said Akins' prison sentence had stunned his players.

“For the lads who have known him for a long time, it was a big, big shock for them when he was sentenced,” he said.

“We had a meeting with the players and there was big shock on their blank faces. It was very difficult for them to process.

“They could not believe the sentence as there were a lot of precedents beyond a sentence like community work.

“But Lucas has taken it as he does and we will move on.”