Stags fans eagerly await FA Cup, First Round draw

Excited Mansfield Town fans will be tuning in to tonight’s FA Cup, First Round draw to find out who their side will play.
The Stags will join the 47 other teams from League One and League Two, as well as the 32 non-league sides who have made it through the qualifying rounds.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s draw:
How can I watch the FA Cup, First Round draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two and online from 7 pm tonight. Mark Chapman will host the programme from Hitchin Town’s Top Field ground. The Southern League, Premier Division Central side have a replay against Leatherhead, of the Isthmian League, Premier Division, on Wednesday. The two teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.
What ball number is Mansfield Town?
Stags fans will be looking out for ball 26 in the draw. The other big names include Barnsley (3), Charlton Athletic (11), Peterborough United (34) and Sunderland (43).
Who are the lowest-ranked teams in the draw?
The Metropolitan Police, from the Southern League, Premier Division South (the seventh tier of the English league pyramid), have equalled their best-ever FA Cup run after beating Havant and Waterlooville 1-0 on Saturday. Haringey Borough, from the Isthmian League, Premier Division, beat Poole Town 2-1 to reach the First Round for the first time in their history. Hitchin Town, who are hosting tonight’s draw, will also be aiming to play in the First Round by beating Leatherhead in this week’s replay.
When will the First Round ties be played?
The First Round matches will played over the weekend of November 9, 10, 11 and 12. Each winning club will pick up £36,000.
Here is the full list of ball numbers:
1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BARNSLEY
4 BLACKPOOL
5 BRADFORD CITY
6 BRISTOL ROVERS
7 BURTON ALBION
8 BURY
9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
10 CARLISLE UNITED
11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
12 CHELTENHAM TOWN
13 COLCHESTER UNITED
14 COVENTRY CITY
15 CRAWLEY TOWN
16 CREWE ALEXANDRA
17 DONCASTER ROVERS
18 EXETER CITY
19 FLEETWOOD TOWN
20 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
21 GILLINGHAM
22 GRIMSBY TOWN
23 LINCOLN CITY
24 LUTON TOWN
25 MACCLESFIELD TOWN
26 MANSFIELD TOWN
27 MILTON KEYNES DONS
28 MORECAMBE
29 NEWPORT COUNTY
30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
31 NOTTS COUNTY
32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
33 OXFORD UNITED
34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
36 PORT VALE
37 PORTSMOUTH
38 ROCHDALE
39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
40 SHREWSBURY TOWN
41 SOUTHEND UNITED
42 STEVENAGE
43 SUNDERLAND
44 SWINDON TOWN
45 TRANMERE ROVERS
46 WALSALL
47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
48 YEOVIL TOWN
49 GUISELEY
50 WARRINGTON TOWN OR FC HALIFAX TOWN
51 CHORLEY
52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED
53 CHESTERFIELD
54 SOUTHPORT
55 YORK CITY
56 HARROGATE TOWN OR WREXHAM
57 GATESHEAD
58 STOCKPORT COUNTY
59 SALFORD CITY
60 WITTON ALBION
61 ALFRETON TOWN
62 WOKING
63 HITCHIN TOWN OR LEATHERHEAD
64 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR MAIDENHEAD UNITED
65 SLOUGH TOWN
66 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD TOWN OR OXFORD CITY
67 WESTON SUPER MARE
68 BOREHAM WOOD OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE
69 METROPOLITAN POLICE
70 BROMLEY
71 ALDERSHOT TOWN
72 TORQUAY UNITED
73 BILLERICAY TOWN OR TAUNTON TOWN
74 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH
75 SUTTON UNITED
76 EBBSFLEET UNITED
77 MAIDSTONE UNITED
78 HARINGEY BOROUGH
79 BARNET
80 DOVER ATHLETIC