​Stags defender Harbottle says loan move has been a learning curve

​Stags now have three home games in a row and seven left in total at One Call Stadium, and will be hoping to mirror their form on the road which has largely been more impressive.

And Harbottle believes that with the support of the fans, that can happen.

He said: “We love playing at home. You see the crowds we’re getting every week here and how amazing the fans have been all season, so we’re looking forward to every game and it’s positive that so many of them are at home.

Riley Harbottle is looking forward to lots of home games.

“The league’s hard, you come up against some teams who come here and sit off and defend their goal and play for a draw which makes it hard for us, but away from home we’ve really got at teams for much of the season and picked up some vital points, and the fans have been amazing away from home as well."

As far as his own form is concerned, Harbottle says he’s thoroughly enjoyed his time spent with the Stags.

He said: “I’ve had some good games and not so good games but we’ve been good together as a team through some good patches and some sticky patches.

“That’s part of the football season, so coming to the end we’re looking to just pick up the points and push on.

“I’m learning a lot, this season has been a real learning curve for me being my first league loan, but playing every week and getting the opportunity to play on different sides of the pitch has been good.

“I could have stayed at Forest but when you get offered an opportunity like this you’re not going to turn it down. Mansfield is a massive club and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Harbottle is expecting a tough challenge from Grimsby on Wednesday night, and isn’t taking too much notice of their 5-0 defeat at Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday.

He said: “I watched the Brighton game and it was a great occasion for Grimsby and to reach that far in the FA Cup.

"But Brighton are a good team. It’s hard to take a lot from that Grimsby performance - we played them in the cup earlier this season and they’re a good side, but on Sunday they set up to try and not get beaten by Brighton and played a low to mid-block.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s dramatic late draw with Stockport, meanwhile, Harbottle said the point gained could be key.

“It was a good result on Saturday, picking up the point late on, although the Northampton game didn’t go how we wanted,” he said.

“But now we look forward and remain positive.

“It was a tough game at Stockport. They’re a good team and made it hard for us and had a lot of possession in the first-half, but I thought in the second-half we definitely came out and gave it a really good go.

“We were unlucky not to win the game, never mind draw it.

“The equaliser could be massive. Elliott did what Elliott’s done all season – he’s been outstanding – creating the chance out of absolutely nothing and Lucas did what he’s been doing all season at put it away.