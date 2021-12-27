Stags confirm Harrogate match postponed due to COVID-19 squad struggles

Mansfield Town’s forthcoming Sky Bet League Two fixture against Harrogate Town on Wednesday 29 December has been postponed.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 27th December 2021, 3:12 pm

Mansfield has informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the EnviroVent Stadium on Wednesday due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad.

The Club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases within the squad following yesterday’s victory at home to Hartlepool United, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

Positive Covid cases and injuries have left the Stags with a depleted squad

Fans will be disappointed with the news as the club are on a high after yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 victory, their 10th win in 11 games, despite losing George Lapslie, Stephen Quinn, Harry Charsley and Richard Nartey amongst a total of eight positive tests.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

