Stags confirm Harrogate match postponed due to COVID-19 squad struggles
Mansfield Town’s forthcoming Sky Bet League Two fixture against Harrogate Town on Wednesday 29 December has been postponed.
Mansfield has informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at the EnviroVent Stadium on Wednesday due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad.
The Club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.
However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases within the squad following yesterday’s victory at home to Hartlepool United, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.
Fans will be disappointed with the news as the club are on a high after yesterday’s thrilling 3-2 victory, their 10th win in 11 games, despite losing George Lapslie, Stephen Quinn, Harry Charsley and Richard Nartey amongst a total of eight positive tests.
A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.