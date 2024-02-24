Squad unity a massive factor in Mansfield Town’s rise to the top says Baily Cargill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defender Cargill was among the scorers as classy Stags made it 19 goals in four games, but he said equally important was the attitude of players not starting games.

“I have been lucky enough to be promoted out of this league a couple of times and I think our current position is just down to the quality we have in the changing room,” he said.

“And people who are not playing are not bad eggs around the dressing room. Everyone wants to win and it doesn't matter who is out on the pitch. All that matters is the result.

Stags rack up the goals during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Salford City FC at the One Call Stadium, 24 Feb 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“This is probably the best I have ever experienced in terms of people not getting upset or causing a problem if they are not playing.

“We have scored a lot of goals recently – and we know we can do that. We create lots of chances every game. Even today we missed quite a few chances we think we should have scored.

“We know we are going to score goals in any game so we just have to make sure we keep them out.

“We have been close to giving someone a bit of a shoeing all year really.

“We have been unlucky at times this season with games not going our way.

“Obviously Harrogate went our way and it all went our way again today.”

Salford had Theo Vassell sent off on 73 minutes and Cargill said: “As soon as the red card went up for their lad the gaffer said go out and score as many goals as you can as you never know what might happen come the end of the season.”

On his goal that put stags 2-1 up in first half stoppage time, he said: “The ball got whipped in and I guessed everyone was going to miss it.

“So I just tried to stick my foot out and I think it went in with a combination of me and a defender, but I will certainly be claiming it.

“They got back into the game with a good goal so it was nice to go in at half-time leading. That was important.”

He continued: “We don't want to get too carried away that we have gone top.

“Obviously it's nice and everyone wants to be top of the league, but there is still so long to go and there will be plenty of twists and turns before the season ends.

“So we just have to concentrate on ourselves and keep ticking off the games. There aren't many left now.

“We built the foundation for this with a good start to the season and I think we are tough to play against and tough to beat.