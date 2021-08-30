Spragg keen for Clipstone to tighten up after drubbing at Brigg Town

Jordan Wells (in red) v Brigg, Pic by Deb Wrigglesworth.

The Cobras trailed 5-1 at the break before restoring an element of pride in the second half.

But Spragg knows his troops need to learn to cut out the costly errors.

“We are really disappointed with the score,” he said.

“We got punished for individual mistakes and naivety that led to four or five goals.

“That is something we have to get out of our game straight away.

“The positive is the lads got stuck in during the second half and we scored two decent goals to get back in it at 5-3.

“We felt we had a bit of a foothold in the game, but another sloppy goal conceded took the wind out of us.

“We got what we deserved and we have to dust ourselves down.”

The Cobras were well in the game for the first quarter of an hour and created a chance when Charlie Dawes fired wide.

However, Brigg took the lead after 17 minutes before scoring three in three minutes around the half hour mark to kill the game off.

When the Zebras scored a fifth in the 42nd minute it looked as though the game would end with a very heavy defeat for the Cobras.

However, goals either side of half-time from Mitch Mullins and Charlie Dawes gave some hope before Alfie Boswell scored a sixth for the home side after 56 minutes.