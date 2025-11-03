George Maris was the Stags' hero with a second-half brace against a Harrogate side who had twice come from behind.placeholder image
Spot a Mansfield Town fan you know watching FA Cup victory over Harrogate Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:01 GMT
Stags booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 win over Harrogate Town

Half-time substitute George Maris was the Stags' hero with a second-half brace against a Harrogate side who had twice come from behind.

It was a first brace for Maris of his career and he now hopes it will lead to a starting place in the team.

“That is the first time I have ever scored two goals in one game – and I am almost 30 now. so it's not ideal but it feels good to get that monkey off my back at last,” he said.

“It probably should have been a hat-trick at the end. I have not been involved in the squad for the last few games which has been a bit frustrating.

“But I can't complain as the lads have been brilliant.

“That's football and hopefully I have done enough today to get back in or be on the bench at least.”

Here are just some of the fans who saw the action, through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway. Have a look and see who you know.

1. Stags 3 Harrogate 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 3 Harrogate 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 3 Harrogate 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 3 Harrogate 2

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

