Spot a Mansfield Town fan you know in this gallery from the win over Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:02 GMT
Stags fans enjoyed a great start to the New Year after watching a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

It made it two wins out of three over the festive period as Mansfield put their recent dip in form firmly behind them.

Photographerss Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of some of the fans who cheered Stags on to victory.

Get reaction to the game – and plenty more Stags news – over on our website.

1. Stags 2 Bolton 1

Mansfield Town started 2025 in impressive fashion with victory over Bolton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

2. Stags 2 Bolton 1

Mansfield Town started 2025 in impressive fashion with victory over Bolton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

3. Stags 2 Bolton 1

Mansfield Town started 2025 in impressive fashion with victory over Bolton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

4. Stags 2 Bolton 1

Mansfield Town started 2025 in impressive fashion with victory over Bolton. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

