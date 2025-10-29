Will Evans set the tone for a positive night with a sixth minute goal.
Jordan Bowery wrapped it up late on to leave Stags just three points off the play-off places.
The match was watched by 7,705 fans with some of the Stags fans who were there pictured in this gallery. Take a look and see who you know.
Get the latest Stags news and views, here.
1. Stags 2 Plymouth 0
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 2 Plymouth 0
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 2 Plymouth 0
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 2 Plymouth 0
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway