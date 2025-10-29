Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.placeholder image
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.

Spot a Mansfield Town fan you know in our gallery from the victory over Plymouth

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:21 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 16:32 GMT
Stags picked up another encouraging win last night after a 2-0 victory over Plymouth.

Will Evans set the tone for a positive night with a sixth minute goal.

Jordan Bowery wrapped it up late on to leave Stags just three points off the play-off places.

The match was watched by 7,705 fans with some of the Stags fans who were there pictured in this gallery. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Stags news and views, here.

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.

1. Stags 2 Plymouth 0

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.

2. Stags 2 Plymouth 0

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.

3. Stags 2 Plymouth 0

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town.

4. Stags 2 Plymouth 0

Will Evans and Jordan Bowery got the goals on another good night for Mansfield Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Will Evans
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice