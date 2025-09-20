Spectacular Regan Hendry strike from halfway line for Mansfield Town wins League One Goal of the Month

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 20th Sep 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
Regan Hendry's spectacular strike from the halfway line for Mansfield Town against Leyton Orient has won him the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for August.

What made Hendry’s inch-perfect drive lob from almost on the centre spot was more remarkable even than the distance it travelled given that he was still regaining his balance as he connected with it.

It is hard to imagine it won’t end up being the club’s Goal of the Season in the end – and it’s only September now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently sidelined with injury, Hendry said: “I'm delighted to win this award.

Regan Hendry proudly shows off his Goal of the Month award.placeholder image
Regan Hendry proudly shows off his Goal of the Month award.

“That goal was probably what everyone will remember me by.

“It was a special day and a good team performance.

“As soon as I got the ball out of my feet I was thinking why not? Thankfully

for me it went in.”

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “You can never look past a lob from the halfway line for Goal of the Month.

“But what made this one even more impressive is Hendry was off balance and had very little room to generate the power required from that distance, but he still executed it perfectly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hendry beat off competition from Burton Albion’s Charlie Webster, Reading’s Lewis Wing and Stockport County’s Oliver Norwood.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month were selected by a panel of experts and a public vote.

The panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Goodman and David Prutton.

Related topics:Leyton OrientEFLSky Sports
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice