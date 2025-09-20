Spectacular Regan Hendry strike from halfway line for Mansfield Town wins League One Goal of the Month
What made Hendry’s inch-perfect drive lob from almost on the centre spot was more remarkable even than the distance it travelled given that he was still regaining his balance as he connected with it.
It is hard to imagine it won’t end up being the club’s Goal of the Season in the end – and it’s only September now.
Currently sidelined with injury, Hendry said: “I'm delighted to win this award.
“That goal was probably what everyone will remember me by.
“It was a special day and a good team performance.
“As soon as I got the ball out of my feet I was thinking why not? Thankfully
for me it went in.”
Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “You can never look past a lob from the halfway line for Goal of the Month.
“But what made this one even more impressive is Hendry was off balance and had very little room to generate the power required from that distance, but he still executed it perfectly.”
Hendry beat off competition from Burton Albion’s Charlie Webster, Reading’s Lewis Wing and Stockport County’s Oliver Norwood.
The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month were selected by a panel of experts and a public vote.
The panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Goodman and David Prutton.