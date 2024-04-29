Owners John Radford and Carolyn Radford have been honoured for their commitment to Mansfield Town over the last 14 years.

Mansfield’s Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams presented the award prior to yesterday’s Open Top Bus Parade as Stags celebrated promotion around the streets of Mansfield.

Delivering the commendation to the Radfords, the Mayor said: “This award recognises your hard work and commitment over the last 14 years to Mansfield Town Football Club.

“Your dedication and investment to take the club from a non-league club in crisis into League One of the English Football League Is recognised and appreciated by the residents of Mansfield and the surrounding areas.

“As a lifelong supporter, I am aware of how important Mansfield Town Football Club is to the town.

“The success you have brought to the club not only stimulates the local economy and gives the town national recognition, it lifts the spirits of the whole community.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you both for the fantastic work you do with educational pathways set up through the Community Trust, work in schools and coaching, donations to food banks, supporting mental health and well-being and many other local voluntary organisations.

“These achievements take the unique combination of inspirational leadership and great partnership working, building and motivating a great team around you. You have achieved this because of your passion that comes from being part of this community.