Two-goal hero Will Evans said there was a very special feeling at Mansfield Town right now.

His brace shot down Blackpool 2-0 this afternoon to give Stags a fifth League One win in a row for the first time since April 1976.

Evans said there was a special togetherness at the club and the players were enjoying proving any doubters wrong that they could survive or even thrive at this level after promotion.

“That is three 2-0s and three clean sheets in a week which is really impressive,” he said,

“I don't think anyone would have thought we could get 15 points from the five games and three clean sheets.

“We have shown the doubters what we can do on a Saturday.

“I think this was the best of the wins.

“Going to Crawley on a Tuesday night is never easy. But this one felt special today.

“The crowd really got behind us, especially second half. They knew we'd have to sit behind the ball a bit and invite pressure on.

“But we sucked it in so well today and there could have been 11 man of the matches.”

On his brace, he said: “The first goal was a lovely cross. I said to him (Stephen McLaughlin) to cross early to give me a bit more time to get between the keeper and defender.

“I have read it quite nicely and sidefooted it home.

“The second, I will be honest, it came off my knee. I just wanted to get something on it. They are the goals you want and it gave us a real foothold in the game.

“I didn't ever think we would concede today. I have only come into this team in the last couple of months but have realised what the team will do for a clean sheet.

“I felt so comfortable with how we defended today, it was admirable.

“Me and Ben Waine worked out socks off up front as we know they are working that hard at the back too – the press starts up front.”

He continued: “There is a special feeling at Mansfield. I don't know what it is.

“Everyone has bought into what the gaffer wants. It means so much to the people of the town. And we are proving the doubters wrong.

“There is no toxicity here – everyone just wants to do well.

“It's about togetherness and digging in – it is really special.

“Every game is difficult at this level and to say otherwise would be disrespectful to the teams we have played.

“We have played some established teams and some who were in the Premier League not long ago.

“It's about doing everything you can for the shirt on the pitch. The gaffer won't let us take our foot off the gas.

“Everyone is on the same page and thankfully we are getting results.

“It is a great club from top to bottom with everyone bending over backwards for each other. It's what I want to be a part of.