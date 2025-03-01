Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said today's superb second half showing in the 1-1 draw at Burton Albion has to be the benchmark for their final 13 games as Stags strive to avoid the League One relegation scrap.

Back at his old club, Lucas Akins missed an 89th minute penalty that would have given Stags their first win in 11 games, having already come from behind and dominated the action.

But, despite that win still proving elusive, Clough said: “With the other results today that could turn out to be a good point.

“We will know more about what that performance has done for us on Tuesday night.

“We don't know what results will come in our last 13 games or where we will finish in the league, but all I know is I want us to play like that in the second half.

“That is the benchmark – we have tried to do it as much as we can this season in this very difficult league.

“When you have lost as many as we have, a point is a good return. But we just need to get three sooner or later.

“We are edging towards that 40-point mark and then we want to crack on to 50.

“In a different run of form you win two or three one today.

“The last four games I think we have done all right.

“We were very good at Blackpool, against Lincoln we were very good for 70-odd minutes, and against Wrexham we weren't too bad.

“It is very difficult to play like we did in that second half when you haven't won for three months or whatever it is now.

“So they showed a lot of character to do that.”

Burton went ahead when an Owen Dodgson shot deflected in off Alfie Kigour on 13 minutes.

Former Stag Ryan Sweeney's own goal levelled matters on 52 minutes as Stags then turned the screw and dominated, failing to finish numerous chances, including the late Akins penalty.

“I thought the first half was pretty even and the luck was against us again with a deflected goal – there was nothing Scott Flinders could do about that,” said Clough.

“It is indicative of the way it's going at the moment.

“We had that brilliant situation with Stephen McLaughlin at the far post which hit the keeper on the foot – a few inches either side and it's in.

“Second half I thought we were absolutely magnificent for 51 minutes.

“It's not about formations, it's all about intent and being on the front foot, which we were in that second half.

“We had so many chances and just to cap it all off we missed a penalty in the 89th minute which would have sealed the victory.”

On Akins' spot kick, he added: “Maybe coming back to your old club there is an argument not to take it.

“But he was confident to take it and he is a good penalty taker, just not on this occasion.

“Even after that we had a couple of great situations to score, but their keeper made some good saves today.”

Mansfield, already missing eight injured players, will now prepare for Tuesday's visit of Wigan Athletic and check on the fitness of George Maris who limped off this afternoon.