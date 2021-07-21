Solihull Moors snap up ex-Mansfield Town defender Matt Preston

Matt Preston in Mansfield Town action.

The 26-year-old centre half started his career at Walsall and has now made over 100 Football League appearances for the Saddlers, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town

Preston rejected a three-year deal at Swindon to rejoin former boss David Flitcroft at Mansfield.

He played 72 times for the Stags, netting six times before being released in summer 2020.

In October 2020, Preston signed for Barnet and made 16 appearances in all competitions across the 2020/21 campaign.

On his latest move, Preston said: “I’m delighted to sign. I’ve played against the club quite a few times in the past and I’ve always thought it’s a good club.

“Everything that you need is here. I think everyone at the club wants to get promoted, that’s what the ambition is.